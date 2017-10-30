Details: http://www.fleetfeetwinston-salem.com/mission5k
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Dodger fans “emptied honeymoon savings” to be at World Series! - October 30, 2017
- Mission 5K Run, 5K Walk and 1 mile fun run (Nov 4) - October 30, 2017
- World Series: Free food from Taco Bell on Nov 1st - October 30, 2017