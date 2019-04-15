Miss Loretta celebrates 55 years working at K&W

Miss Loretta Coleman, or “Mamma” as she is known by co-workers, started at K&W cafeteria back in 1964, that’s 55 years. And she has worked in almost job but she loves crafting the mac and cheese every morning starting at 6am at the Peters Creek Parkway location in Winston-Salem. “That’s my favorite. I love making the macaroni,” said Miss Loretta who is 77 years old. “I cook it my way because I know how to do it well.” Miss Loretta, who has six children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, said she’s learned a lot from her time at K&W from cooking to appreciating life. “I enjoy going to work every day,” Miss Loretta said. “As long as I can, I’m going to keep going.”

K&W was founded in Winston-Salem 82 years ago and now has about 2,500 employees at 30 locations across the Carolinas, Virginia and West Virginia.

