Miracle story from tornado struck Paducah, Kentucky

The miracle…

No one was killed or injured even though the roof was ripped off of several buildings last Thursday including Mt. Zion Baptist Church – where 40 preschool kids and 10 church staff were going about their day. Preschool Director Michelle Rushing took the 40 children to safety into the innermost room. As the storm raged around them, the Baptist Press reports they sang songs like “Jesus Loves Me” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands”.

Church member Sylvia Cherry said, “We just give God the glory that no one was hurt.”

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/march/tornado-rips-roof-from-church-as-40-kids-miraculously-shielded-while-singing-jesus-loves-me?cid=EU_CBNNEWSPM-20190318-PROD_DM15176&bid=293763977