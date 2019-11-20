Minno: A new faith-based digital media company for kids, families

Former Amazon marketing executive Erick Goss and his team built Minno, a Christian alternative to Disney+, Amazon, and Netflix. His experience, coupled with a passion for ministry, led Goss to co-found Creative Trust Ventures, where he ran JellyTelly and launched the best-selling video series “Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible?”
The success from his previous projects led Goss to create Minno.
The new faith-based digital media company offers a variety of entertainment and educational choices for kids.
Minno features the largest collection of classic VeggieTales shows, along with programs like “What’s in the Bible?”, “3-2-1 Penguins”, and even CBN’s “Superbook”. “Our content is encouraging kids to deepen their faith and walk with God every day, at home or on-the-go.” Minno also provides a lifestyle blog with articles and family devotions for the entire family.
You can download the Minno Kids app and begin streaming from anywhere.
You ca get a 7-day free trial. Subscriptions begin at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually at GoMinno.com.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/former-amazon-exec-launches-new-faith-based-childrens-streaming-app-minno
