Minno: A new faith-based digital media company for kids, families

Former Amazon marketing executive Erick Goss and his team built Minno, a Christian alternative to Disney+, Amazon, and Netflix. His experience, coupled with a passion for ministry, led Goss to co-found Creative Trust Ventures, where he ran JellyTelly and launched the best-selling video series “Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible?”

The success from his previous projects led Goss to create Minno.

The new faith-based digital media company offers a variety of entertainment and educational choices for kids.

Minno features the largest collection of classic VeggieTales shows, along with programs like “What’s in the Bible?”, “3-2-1 Penguins”, and even CBN’s “Superbook”. “Our content is encouraging kids to deepen their faith and walk with God every day, at home or on-the-go.” Minno also provides a lifestyle blog with articles and family devotions for the entire family.

You can download the Minno Kids app and begin streaming from anywhere.

You ca get a 7-day free trial. Subscriptions begin at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually at GoMinno.com.

