Marriage is Forever?

According to a study from the University of Maryland, the divorce rate in America experienced an 18% decrease from 2008-2016, which experts say is “driven entirely by younger women.”

Seems that Millennials are taking their wedding vows seriously.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/11/18/millennials-gen-z-traditional-items-they-havent-killed/4180942002/