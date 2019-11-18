Marriage is Forever?
According to a study from the University of Maryland, the divorce rate in America experienced an 18% decrease from 2008-2016, which experts say is “driven entirely by younger women.”
Seems that Millennials are taking their wedding vows seriously.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/11/18/millennials-gen-z-traditional-items-they-havent-killed/4180942002/
Verne Hill
