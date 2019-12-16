Millennials are buying homes and here’s what they want!

According to the National Association of Realtors’ 2019 Trends Report, Millennials now represent the largest (group) of home buyers.

Real estate agents and observers see some trends among millennials…

*Experts suggest that Millennials live by the 3-strike rule: If they must change 3-or-more things right away, it’s a deal breaker when buying a home!

Bottom line: The TOP priorities for most millennials in buying a home are the same as any other generation: They want an affordable house…in good condition…

And in a convenient location.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/millennials-now-represent-the-largest-cohort-of-home-buyers-here/