Mike Lambros 'Memorial Service' this Saturday morning Oct 14

Mike Lambros ‘Memorial Service’ this Saturday morning Oct 14

Verne HillOct 13, 2017Comments Off on Mike Lambros ‘Memorial Service’ this Saturday morning Oct 14

A Celebration of Life Service for longtime coach Mike Lambros will be held at Faith Church of Midway this Saturday (OCT 14) at 11am.

The family will receive friends following the service.  To livestream the service, visit faithofmidway.com.

Donations in memory of Coach Lambros can be made to the Mike Lambros Scholarship Fund through North Davidson High School…

Mike Lambros    June 26, 1953  –  September 29, 2017

BTW: Mike Lambros went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 29, 2017. He passed peacefully at his home after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Sharon and their son, Josh of Asheville

Details + Directions: http://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net/obituary/jame-mike-lambros

 

Verne Hill

Trail Life USA pledges to keep its 'affirming' boys focus
