Midway leaders share updated ‘vision’ for Town

On Thursday night, the Midway Town Council gathered to discuss ideas for the future of the town, which included visions ranging from an annual “fun day” for residents to Midway opening a YMCA for the northern end of Davidson County.

The most common priorities among the council were the future town park, grocery stores, an enhanced website and looking into traffic concerns up and down Midway School Road.

The town park, which has been planned over a few years, will be constructed on 16 acres behind Midway Town Hall on Gumtree Road. Councilman Mike McAlpine explained that the park will have walking trails, a gazebo, picnic shelters, outdoor grilling and playgrounds.

Councilman Todd Nifong suggested the creation of an annual “fun day” that would coincide with the anniversary of Midway’s incorporation as a town in June 2006.

The council is hoping to schedule such an event as soon as the summer of 2020.

