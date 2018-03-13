Midway Community Cross Walk on Good Friday

11th Annual Midway Community Cross Walk
Good Friday morning , March 30, 2018
10am – Noon
Arrive at Oak Forest UMC at 9:45…
11461 Old US Highway 52, Winston Salem, NC 27107
‘Cross Walk’ worship begins inside, then walk as a group down Highway 52 toward
Midway UMC 9795 Old US Highway 52, Lexington, NC 27295
Stay for a time of food and fellowship at Midway UMC after the Cross Walk
Multi-church gathering
“We walk and remember His walk…”
Rain or Shine – wear Walking Shoes – Cross Walk T-Shirts available
Transportation will be provided for those who need assistance
Shuttle buses from Midway UMC back to Oak Forest UMC provided…
Questions? Contact: Amanda with Midway UMC at 336 -764-0990
