Midway Community Cross Walk on Good Friday

Verne Hill, Mar 13, 2018

11th Annual Midway Community Cross Walk
Good Friday morning , March 30, 2018

10am – Noon 

Arrive at Oak Forest UMC at 9:45…

11461 Old US Highway 52, Winston Salem, NC 27107

 

‘Cross Walk’ worship begins inside, then walk as a group down Highway 52 toward 

Midway UMC     9795 Old US Highway 52, Lexington, NC 27295

 

Stay for a time of food and fellowship at Midway UMC after the Cross Walk

Multi-church gathering

“We walk and remember His walk…”

Rain or Shine – wear Walking Shoes – Cross Walk T-Shirts available

Transportation will be provided for those who need assistance 

Shuttle buses from Midway UMC back to Oak Forest UMC provided…

Questions? Contact: Amanda with Midway UMC  at 336 -764-0990

 

 

 

 

 

 

