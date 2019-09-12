Everyone is invited. Come join our celebration and break pita with us!
The Middle Eastern Christian Festival hosted by Friendly Arabic Church on 1292 Whicker Road in Kernersville.
Saturday + Sunday (September 14 + 15, 2019) / 10am til sundown
Celebrate our multi-national unity in Jesus Christ at the Middle Eastern Christian. The Middle Eastern Christian Festival is an annual event that shares the multi-national Christian Arabic heritage with the neighboring community.
http://www.friendlyarabicchurch.com/
