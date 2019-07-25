Michael J. Kittredge II, founder of Yankee Candle has died…

Kittredge survived cancer twice as well as a stroke in 2012, according to WTIC. Michael Kittredge, founder of Yankee Candle, passed away on Wednesday following a brief illness. He was 67.

How did Yankee Candle begin?

You have to go back to the Christmas of 1969.

Sixteen-year-old Mike Kittredge, too broke to buy his mother a present, melted some crayons to make her a candle. A neighbor saw it and convinced Mike to sell the candle to her. With that small stake, he bought enough wax to make two candles—one for his mom, and another to sell. That was the birth of Yankee Candle.

*Yankee Candle has become the most recognized name in the candle business and the country’s best-selling candle brand.

*Today, Yankee Candle offers over 150 fragrances, a wide range of seasonal and specialty scented candles, home fragrance products, car air fresheners and candle accessories. The majority of our candles are made by master chandlers (candle makers) in Massachusetts.

