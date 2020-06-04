Message of Repentance and Prayer

“…pray and unite as a people of one blood, one America, one human race.”

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, is speaking out against the rioting happening in cities across the country during the protests over George Floyd’s death and his inhumane treatment by a Minneapolis police officer.

In an op-ed piece, Dr. Alveda King said that the tragic incident has led to “a cry to heaven going up across America: Lord, please heal our land. It is a cry for unity, for social justice, for safety, and for an end to hatred.”

This is an opportunity for the nation’s leaders to invite people to stop panicking, stop fighting, and just breathe.

“Right now, here in America, we are in a season of repentance and revival.

It is very important for spiritual leaders to lead the way in repentance and prayer; especially with the violence erupting out of Minneapolis spreading destruction across the country like wildfire,” she said.

“People are human beings with so much more uniting us than dividing us.

People have human personalities.

As Martin Luther King once said:

‘When we value the human, we won’t kill anybody.’

King also said: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

I have decided to stick with love; hate is too great a burden to bear…'”

Dr. Alveda King says the answer is for the country to “pray and unite as a people of one blood, one America, one human race.”

