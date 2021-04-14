Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons)

Thanks to Terry and Hannah with Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons for stopping the WBFJ studios (Tue, April 13, 2021)
Listen now…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry - April 14, 2021
- “A Week Away” – Christian Camp Movie - April 14, 2021
- WBFJ Happy Campers 2021 (list) - April 14, 2021