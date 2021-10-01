Merck seeks emergency use for experimental COVID-19 pill

Breaking: Drug maker Merck announced Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus. The company is asking for emergency use.
If cleared, Merck’s drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. All COVID-19 therapies now authorized in the U.S. require an IV or injection.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/october/merck-says-experimental-pill-cuts-worst-effects-of-covid-19-reducing-deaths-and-hospitalizations-by-half
