Memorial Services for Bill Stuart

Memorial Services for long-time Winston-Salem City Manager Bill Stuart are planned for later Friday and on Saturday.

Stuart passed away on August 3 due to complications of pneumonia. He was 79. A memorial book has been placed in the lobby of the Stuart Municipal Building on East First Street in downtown Winston-Salem for citizens who would like to express their condolences to the family.

https://www.journalnow.com/obituaries/stuart-bill/article_d370730a-c267-5a9a-8c97-f13039430123.html

A tribute to Bill Stuart…

https://www.journalnow.com/opinion/editorials/our-view-farewell-to-bill-stuart/article_

Details: Reynolda Presbyterian Church:

Public Visitation, Friday @ 7-9 pm, Memorial Service, Saturday at 11am

A celebration of Stuart’s life in the chapel at Salem Funeral Home, S. Main St., across from the Stuart Municipal Building (around 1pm on Saturday)

Public parking for the celebration will available in the surface lot at the corner of Church and First Streets. The parking lot entrance is on Chestnut Street.

All events are open to the public.