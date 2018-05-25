Memorial Day: Remember and save…

Memorial Day is a time to reflect, honor and remembers those proud Americans who have ‘given the ultimate sacrifice’ in service to our country. Memorial Day weekend is also that unofficial start of summer! *60% will grill out and 13% of us will take a trip…

https://wallethub.com/blog/memorial-day-facts/21363/

Memorial Day Deals

(WEEKEND) Domino’s Pizza: Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Through May 27, get large 2-topping pizzas for $5.99 each when you order carryout.

(MON) Walgreens: Customers with a Walgreens Balance Rewards card and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20% off regular price items. Offer valid for veterans, military and their families on Monday May 28. See details.

Monday (May 28) is National Hamburger Day

To celebrate this tasty holiday, we surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to see exactly where they go when they get a burger. NC = Five Guys…

Where is your favorite burger place?

Here’s a few National Hamburger Day deals for Monday.

Burger King: New King’s Meal Deal for $3.79.. The deal includes your choice of two sandwiches from a select menu plus small fries and a small fountain drink. Limited time offer.

Sonic: The Carhop Classic gets you a a quarter-pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or classic signature slinger and medium tots for just $2.99..

Wendy’s: Wendy’s $4 Meal Deals.

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-hamburger-day/