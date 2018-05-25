Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Memorial Day: Remember and save…

Memorial Day: Remember and save…

Verne HillMay 25, 2018Comments Off on Memorial Day: Remember and save…

Like

Memorial Day is a time to reflect, honor and remembers those proud Americans who have ‘given the ultimate sacrifice’ in service to our country.   Memorial Day weekend is also that unofficial start of summer! *60% will grill out and 13% of us will take a trip…

https://wallethub.com/blog/memorial-day-facts/21363/

 

Memorial Day Deals

(WEEKEND) Domino’s Pizza: Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Through May 27, get large 2-topping pizzas for $5.99 each when you order carryout.

 

(MON) Walgreens: Customers with a Walgreens Balance Rewards card and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20% off regular price items. Offer valid for veterans, military and their families on Monday May 28. See details.

 

 

Monday (May 28) is National Hamburger Day

To celebrate this tasty holiday, we surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to see exactly where they go when they get a burger.  NC = Five Guys…

Where is your favorite burger place?

Here’s a few National Hamburger Day deals for Monday.

Burger King: New King’s Meal Deal for $3.79.. The deal includes your choice of two sandwiches from a select menu plus small fries and a small fountain drink. Limited time offer.

Sonic: The Carhop Classic gets you a a quarter-pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or classic signature slinger and medium tots for just $2.99..

Wendy’s: Wendy’s $4 Meal Deals.

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-hamburger-day/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Update: The first named tropical storm forms in the Gulf

Verne HillMay 25, 2018

Traffic Alert: The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Verne HillMay 25, 2018

Carolina Theatre is selling old seats!

Verne HillMay 25, 2018

Community Events

May
25
Fri
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 25 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
May
26
Sat
8:00 am Car Show @ First Church of God (Archdale)
Car Show @ First Church of God (Archdale)
May 26 @ 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
Live music, great food, vendors, silent auction, bounce houses and lots of amazing cars, trucks, tractors, rat rods and motorcycles! Free Admission 336.978.4958  
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Mission Projects 336.768.5629
9:00 am Golf Tournament @ Yadkin Country Club (Yadkinville)
Golf Tournament @ Yadkin Country Club (Yadkinville)
May 26 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: New Kingdom Ministries 336.756.5526
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
May 26 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes