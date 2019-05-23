Memorial Day Discounts and Deals

Memorial Day, a time when we remember and honor those who gave their lives for our freedom.
Cookouts with family and friends and trips to the beach are likely in the cards for many this weekend. But another activity associated with most weekends – is shopping. Specifically, you’ll find deals (or at least discounts) on appliances, lawn and garden items, mattresses, summer clothing and summer travel.
As you look toward celebrating Memorial Day weekend, here are some of the best deals and discounts you’ll find this weekend from the staff at Clark Howard!
https://clarkdeals.com/best-deals/best-memorial-day-deals-and-sales-this-weekend
