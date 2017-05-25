Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Memorial Day: A Day of Remembrance…

Memorial Day: A Day of Remembrance…

Verne HillMay 25, 2017Comments Off on Memorial Day: A Day of Remembrance…

Like

What is the real meaning and purpose of Memorial Day?

Remembering those who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice”
To honor and remember all soldiers who DIED in all of America’s wars.  Also recognizing US Veterans and current members of the US military.

Memorial Day was first widely observed in May 1868 after the US Civil War…

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a National holiday.

President Ronald Reagan is credited with reviving the practice of honoring Memorial Day and its meaning in 1986.

Memorial Day weekend remembrance ideas…

-Fly the American flag at half-staff until noon.

-Send a note of thanks to Veterans you know.

-If you know someone who has lost a loved one in battle, offer to help with a household project or help meet a special need they have.

-Visit a local cemetery and place flags or flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers.

-Participate in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3pm on Monday, May 29.  Pause and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in military service.

-Pray for God’s continued blessing on America. Ask for God’s protection over all branches of our military.       https://goo.gl/HkzkHA

 

May is Military Appreciation Month.  Discounts for military veterans through the month of May.  Details https://goo.gl/bbgDBg

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNCHE Homeschool Conference (INFO)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

May is Military Appreciation Month

Verne HillMay 25, 2017

NCHE Homeschool Conference (INFO)

Verne HillMay 25, 2017

Praise: Residents begin clean up after violent storms

Verne HillMay 25, 2017

Community Events

May
26
Fri
all-day North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 26 all-day
The conference will include: Workshops, College Showcases, Book Fair & much more! http://www.nche/conference 336.727.2976 Hours of conference: 5/25  (1:00 – 10:45pm) 5/26  (9:00am – 10:45pm) 5/27  (9:00am – 6:00pm)  
11:30 am Pat Williams @ Flow Club Restaurant @ BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)
Pat Williams @ Flow Club Restaurant @ BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Pat Williams is a motivational speaker and sports executive, currently serving as a senior vice president of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.This is a leadership luncheon for pastors, ministers and other clergymen or women presented by[...]
7:30 pm Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: Jesus & His Disciples Ministry It’s Free  /  336.575.7617 The bible study will be in English and Spanish. This church is an extension of Iglesias Bautista Bethel located in Rio Grande Puerto Rico.
7:30 pm North Carolina Brass Band @ Brendle Recital Hall @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Brass Band @ Brendle Recital Hall @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
The NC Brass Band will present patriotic music in observance of Memorial Day. Tickets: $20.00 (General Admission)  /  $5.00 (Students) http://www.ncbrassband.org   The NC Brass Band are also performing at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro,[...]
May
27
Sat
all-day North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 27 all-day
The conference will include: Workshops, College Showcases, Book Fair & much more! http://www.nche/conference 336.727.2976 Hours of conference: 5/25  (1:00 – 10:45pm) 5/26  (9:00am – 10:45pm) 5/27  (9:00am – 6:00pm)  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes