Memorial Day: A Day of Remembrance…

What is the real meaning and purpose of Memorial Day?

Remembering those who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice”

To honor and remember all soldiers who DIED in all of America’s wars. Also recognizing US Veterans and current members of the US military.

Memorial Day was first widely observed in May 1868 after the US Civil War…

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a National holiday.

President Ronald Reagan is credited with reviving the practice of honoring Memorial Day and its meaning in 1986.

Memorial Day weekend remembrance ideas…

-Fly the American flag at half-staff until noon.

-Send a note of thanks to Veterans you know.

-If you know someone who has lost a loved one in battle, offer to help with a household project or help meet a special need they have.

-Visit a local cemetery and place flags or flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers.

-Participate in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3pm on Monday, May 29. Pause and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in military service.

-Pray for God’s continued blessing on America. Ask for God’s protection over all branches of our military. https://goo.gl/HkzkHA

May is Military Appreciation Month. Discounts for military veterans through the month of May. Details https://goo.gl/bbgDBg