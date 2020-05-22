Memorial Day 2020

LOCAL GATHERING

There will be a short ‘memorial service’ at the NC Vietnam Memorial at the Davidson County rest area on I-85 – this Saturday morning (May 23) at 10am. Safe distancing! https://www.facebook.com/NCMemorialDayParade/

The National Memorial Day Concert will happen this Sunday, May 24 at 8pm on PBS. But no audience due to COVID restrictions. The annual Memorial Day event shown on PBS remembers and honors Americans who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice’ for our country. Actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna return as co-hosts. This year’s show will be expanded to salute medical workers struggling to treat people sick with COVID-19. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/april/pbs-memorial-day-concert-shifts-to-tv-event-because-of-virus