What ‘melts’ snow and ice, best? Experts weigh in…

What ‘melts’ snow and ice, best?
Ice melt salt or rock salt (Sodium Chloride)
Pros: Melts ice and snow by lowering the freezing point of water.
Helps keep surfaces dry. Affordable.
Provides traction.
Cons: Corrosive and may damage concrete, wood and plants.
Magnesium chloride is considered environmentally friendly and better than most for use around pets.
Sand is great for traction! https://www.insider.com/guides/home/best-ice-melt#ice-melt-faqs-7
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: ‘Say Yes to Life!’ radio special with Brad Mattes - January 20, 2022
- Pregnancy Care Centers -Supporting Life in our Communities - January 20, 2022
- Do you suffer from the ‘winter blues’? - January 20, 2022