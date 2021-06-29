Medicaid managed care program begins July 1, 2021

North Carolina is shifting more than a million people to a Medicaid managed care program. Under the new Medicaid managed care program, the state is handing off care to five private insurance companies on July 1st. Some people may now be re-assigned to new providers without knowing so. Patients have a 90-day grace period after July 1 to receive care if they show up to a now out-of-network provider.

Source: WCNC

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/transformation