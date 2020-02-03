Meal-on-Wheels: Volunteers needed

Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays.
The routes take about 90 minutes.
Volunteer once a week or once a month.
Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
