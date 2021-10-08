McDonald’s: “Thank You Meals’ to educators begins Monday (OCT 11)

Starting Monday (Oct 11), teachers, administrators and school staff can get a free “Thank You Meal” at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours.
A valid work ID is needed.
What to expect: A choice of one breakfast entree, hash browns and a beverage in a classic Happy Meal box!
*McDonald’s “Thank You (breakfast) Meals’ to educators runs through Friday (Oct 15).
www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/10/08/mcdonalds-teacher-thank-you-meal-free-breakfast-educators/
