McConnell: “The Electoral College has spoken…”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recognized former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect for the first time Tuesday morning , one day after the Democratic ticket sealed an Electoral College victory.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said during a speech on the Senate floor in which he also praised President Donald Trump’s accomplishments. McConnell said he wanted to “congratulate President-elect Joe Biden” and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“The President-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said of Biden.

Noting Harris’ historic win as the first female vice president, McConnell said, “beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president for the very first time.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/12/15/mitch-mcconnell-congratulates-joe-biden-kamala-harris-election/3903325001/