Mc-Trouble? Young boy drives sister to Golden Arches

An 8 year old boy is in ‘time out’ after he and his sister took their father’s work van to get a ‘cheeseburger’ last weekend at McDonalds.

The parents were ‘snoozing’ when hunger pains hit the kids. The 8 year old DROVE through four intersections and over some railroad tracks during the joyride to the Golden Arches. BTW: The 8-year-old told police he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos. What can’t you learn on YouTube?? Right… https://goo.gl/1W0Ssl