Mc-Trouble? Young boy drives sister to Golden Arches

An 8 year old boy is in ‘time out’ after he and his sister took their father’s work van to get a ‘cheeseburger’ last weekend at McDonalds.
The parents were ‘snoozing’ when hunger pains hit the kids. The 8 year old DROVE through four intersections and over some railroad tracks during the joyride to the Golden Arches. BTW: The 8-year-old told police he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos. What can’t you learn on YouTube?? Right… https://goo.gl/1W0Ssl
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
