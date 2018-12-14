You may have unclaimed ‘property’ and not even know it

You can do a search at www.nccash.com to see if you have cash sitting somewhere. The site is through the NC Department of State Treasurer which includes funds from banks, wages, insurance proceeds, stocks and bonds even abandoned safe deposit boxes.
At last check, there is over $700 million sitting in the unclaimed property fund.
https://www.nctreasurer.com/Claim-Your-Cash/Claim-Your-NC_Cash/Pages/default.aspx
