YOU may have unclaimed cash and assets! 

Verne Hill 

Seriously!  Unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that typically have been abandoned for one to five years. Funds become unclaimed because the company loses track of the consumer, due to an incorrect address or other missing information.

By law, these funds are ‘turned over’ to the Department of State Treasurer for safekeeping.  Find out more at https://www.nccash.com/

Verne Hill

VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150

Previous PostFriday News, January 03, 2020
WBFJ Your Family Station

