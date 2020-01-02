YOU may have unclaimed cash and assets! 

Seriously! Unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that typically have been abandoned for one to five years. Funds become unclaimed because the company loses track of the consumer, due to an incorrect address or other missing information.

By law, these funds are ‘turned over’ to the Department of State Treasurer for safekeeping. Find out more at https://www.nccash.com/