May is Stroke Awareness Month
Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability. Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age. It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms. Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated. When it comes to stroke, every second counts! https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association
Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1…
Face Drooping
Arm Weakness
Is speech slurred?
Time to Call 9-1-1
https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms
