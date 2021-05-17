May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability. Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age. It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms. Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated. When it comes to stroke, every second counts! https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1…

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Is speech slurred?

Time to Call 9-1-1

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms