May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day

To say “thank you” to educators everywhere, a few food chains are dishing out some meal deals.

Chipotle is offering all teachers, faculty members and school staff BOGO (buy one get one) burritos, burrito bowls, salads and tacos from 3 p.m. to restaurant closing hours on Teacher Appreciation Day.

On May 8, select Chick-fil-A locations are honoring teachers from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. with free chicken sandwiches.

And Costco is offering teachers savings on food, home goods and more throughout the year.

https://www.today.com/food/chick-fil-chipotle-more-serving-free-food-teacher-appreciation-day-t128233