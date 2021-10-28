Max Lucado gives ‘positive’ health update

Praise: Best-selling Christian author and preacher Max Lucado has shared an update on his health crisis, crediting God’s “hand of grace” for reducing the size of his aneurysm. The 66-year-old made the announcement in a YouTube video, revealing that the good news was “surprising and unexpected.”
“It certainly seemed that surgery was going to be a part of my future. After undergoing a couple of more tests however, just a few days ago we were given some surprising and unexpected news,” Lucado explained. “The measurement of my aneurysm has actually diminished. No one saw this coming! The medical team credits a more precise test, and they very well may be correct. But I want to credit a good God who, in this case, is choosing to keep a hand of grace around the aneurysm. The bulge is actually reduced to the point that I don’t even have to go back to the doctor for a year.”
*Thank you for continually praying!
www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/october/i-want-to-credit-a-good-god-max-lucado-reveals-surprising-and-unexpected-aneurysm-update
