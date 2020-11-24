Mask up for the holidays!

Governor Cooper has issued additional COVID-19 safety measures as positive cases continue to rise rapidly in North Carolina and across the country. The latest Executive Order (#180) goes into effect this Wednesday and runs through Friday, December 11. FAQ: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-180-FAQ.pdf

In addition to extending Phase 3 capacity limits and safety requirements, the Order tightens the existing statewide mask requirement – making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is NOT from the same household. The Order also adds the mask requirement to several additional settings including any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; and all schools public and private…

https://governor.nc.gov/news/cases-rising-rapidly-north-carolina-tightens-existing-mask-requirements-and-enforcement

Reminder: Indoor limits to personal mass-gatherings are limited to 10 individuals.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe! Details on our News Blog.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask