Masculinity is a social virtue, it’s a good thing. “Toxic masculinity” is an oxymoron

Verne HillApr 12, 2018Comments Off on Masculinity is a social virtue, it’s a good thing. “Toxic masculinity” is an oxymoron

Masculinity cannot be toxic. Maleness can be and unfortunately often is. Masculinity is a social virtue. Maleness just means being a male. Men who rescue those in distress, like we saw on 9/11, in the Houston floods this summer and those who ran toward the bullets in Las Vegas are masculine. Mass shooters, rapists, abusers, gang-bangers and sexual predators are not masculine. There is a world of difference between the two.

“Toxic masculinity” has been cited as the cause of everything from the #MeToo sexual assault crisis to mass shootings.

But the phrase “toxic masculinity” is an oxymoron, like jumbo shrimp. One thing refutes the other says Glenn Stanton with Focus on the Family.

Read more: https://glenntstanton.com/2018/01/26/toxic-masculinity-theres-no-such-thing/

 

BOOK:  “Secure Daughters, Confident Sons” by Glenn Stanton

Raise secure, confident kids in a gender-confused world
In this eye-opening book, family researcher Glenn T. Stanton offers a clear vision for why gender matters in how we raise our children. His thought-provoking insights expose the problems with stifling stereotypes and damaging cultural assumptions, then highlight a practical pathway for guiding children into healthy manhood and womanhood.
You’ll discover
.what gender-appropriate behavior looks like at various ages and why you shouldn’t panic if your toddler boy plays with his sister’s dolls.
.how to help your daughter become secure in her sense of significance whether she prefers chasing butterflies or shooting hoops.
.how to inspire your son to compete and take healthy risks in ways that fit his unique personality.
.how moms and dads complement one another as they discipline differently, comfort differently, and influence differently.
.what you can do on a daily basis to nurture your children’s God-given design and help them resist the pressure to conform to arbitrary cultural rules.
With practical tools, well-researched insights, and real-life scenarios, this book equips parents to launch daughters who are secure in the power of their femininity and sons who are confident in their strength to make a difference in the world.”

Book:

  https://store.focusonthefamily.com/secure-daughters-confident-sons

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostSunday @ 5 - April 17, 2018
