Wally Decker
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)
- Tuesday News - July 2, 2019
- Mary’s Hope - July 2, 2019
- Monday News - July 1, 2019
BonnieHiltonMay 29, 2019
BonnieHiltonApr 17, 2019
BonnieHiltonDec 19, 2018
Tonia CornettJan 16, 2019
Tonia CornettAug 29, 2018
Tonia CornettMay 16, 2018
Verne HillJun 21, 2019
Wally DeckerJun 07, 2019
Wally DeckerApr 03, 2019
Wally DeckerJul 02, 2019
Wally DeckerJul 02, 2019
Wally DeckerJul 01, 2019
Verne HillJun 19, 2019
Wally DeckerJun 05, 2019
Wally DeckerJul 02, 2019Comments Off on Mary’s Hope
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally DeckerJul 02, 2019
Wally DeckerJul 01, 2019
With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes