“Mary Poppins Returns” what’s new at the Box Office

Verne HillDec 19, 2018Comments Off on “Mary Poppins Returns” what’s new at the Box Office

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Disney’s sequel to its 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, opens nationwide on Wednesday before Christmas (DEC 19). The sequel stars Emily Blunt as the nanny and Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) adds co-star magic. According to Focus on the Family’s Plugged In Movie Review, the musical bits are all new, but catchy intertwined in a family friendly story of hope…
“(Mary Poppins’) new story teaches us, as she did nearly 60 years ago, that life is what you fill it with. Tragedy will hit, and life will take some unexpected turns, but nothing is ever completely lost. There is always more, if only we will but open our eyes to recognize the blessings all around us…”
The film also stars Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth. And watch for a special appearance of an original 1964 ‘star’. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/mary-poppins-returns-2018

Top Television Reviews from 2018 – Plugged In / Focus on the Family
https://pluggedin.focusonthefamily.com/top-television-2018-paul-asay-and-kristin-smiths-year-end-picks

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
