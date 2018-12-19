“Mary Poppins Returns” what’s new at the Box Office

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Disney’s sequel to its 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, opens nationwide on Wednesday before Christmas (DEC 19). The sequel stars Emily Blunt as the nanny and Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) adds co-star magic. According to Focus on the Family’s Plugged In Movie Review, the musical bits are all new, but catchy intertwined in a family friendly story of hope…

“(Mary Poppins’) new story teaches us, as she did nearly 60 years ago, that life is what you fill it with. Tragedy will hit, and life will take some unexpected turns, but nothing is ever completely lost. There is always more, if only we will but open our eyes to recognize the blessings all around us…”

The film also stars Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth. And watch for a special appearance of an original 1964 ‘star’. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/mary-poppins-returns-2018

