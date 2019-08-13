Marty Sampson has ‘lost’ his faith? 

The long-time singer-songwriter, musician and worship leader at the Hillsong Church in Sydney has reportedly walked away from the Christian faith after posting a – since removed – Instagram update in which he said he was “not in anymore”. Sampson first joined Hillsong’s worship scene in the 90s.
Please pray for Marty and his family!
BTW: The news has saddened many in the Christian community who were still getting over a similar announcement made a few weeks ago by Joshua Harris, author of “I Kissed Dating Goodbye”. Within the space of a week, Harris that he was separating from his wife and that he had fallen away from the Christian faith.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/im-genuinely-losing-my-faith-hillsong-worship-leader-rejects-christian-beliefs
