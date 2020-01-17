Martin Luther King Day: Observances in the Triad

“On Common Ground: Lifting as We Climb”
Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University will have their 20th annual celebration to honor King’s legacy at 7pm Monday (Jan 20) in Wait Chapel. This year’s theme is “On Common Ground: Lifting as We Climb.” The Wake Forest Gospel Choir and the WSSU University Choir will perform. The program is free.
- SAT 5pm: The 40th anniversary gala of the Noon Hour commemoration honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Novant Health Conference Center, 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. This year, Mutter Evans, the organizing founder of the commemoration, will be honored. Music will be provided by Maria Howell and Keith Byrd. Tickets are $65 and may be purchased online at madcom.org or Eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, go to madcom.org.
- No More Suits, a Book Workshop, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Triad Cultural Arts, 316 Laura Wall Blvd., Winston-Salem. The authors are Amon Gooden and Ayo Maria Gooden.
- SUN 3pm: St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. in Old Salem, Winston-Salem, the Music@Home Concert Series will have its Martin Luther King Day celebration concert, Songs of Peace Strength and Comfort at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will feature Jarae Payton, soprano and UNCSA alumna, and Myron Brown, piano and associate professor of music at Winston-Salem State University. Free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
- SUN 5pm: The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Scholarship Service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 700 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem. The service is sponsored by the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.
- MON 8am: The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Monday in the Salem Ballroom at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Brig. Gen. James Gorham. Admission is free.
- MON Noon: The 40th annual citywide MLK Noon Hour Commemoration will be at noon Monday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The keynote speaker will be Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the North Carolina Supreme Court. There will be music, poetry, and the announcement of the recipient of the Dare to Make a Difference award.
- MON 4pm: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will celebrate the life and teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through spoken word and choral music at 4 p.m. Monday. The program will feature Voices of God’s Children, the JOY Singers of the Yadkin Valley District of the UMC and the Mount Tabor UMC Chancel Choir. Admission is free. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-5561.
- MON 7pm: Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University will have their 20th annual celebration to honor King’s legacy at 7 p.m. Monday in Wait Chapel, Ibram X. Kendi will deliver the keynote speech. This year’s theme is “On Common Ground: Lifting as We Climb.” The Wake Forest Gospel Choir and the WSSU University Choir will perform. The program is free.
- MON 7pm: The 34th annual MLK National Holiday Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Church St., Thomasville. The keynote preacher will be Pastor Tembia Covington of Crossing Red Seas Ministeries, Rockingham.
