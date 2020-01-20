Martin Luther King Day: Observances in the Triad (Jan 20)

On Common Ground: Lifting as We Climb

MON 8am: The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Monday in the Salem Ballroom at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Brig. Gen. James Gorham. Admission is free.

MON Noon: The 40th annual citywide MLK Noon Hour Commemoration will be at noon Monday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The keynote speaker will be Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the North Carolina Supreme Court. There will be music, poetry, and the announcement of the recipient of the Dare to Make a Difference award.

MON 4pm: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will celebrate the life and teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through spoken word and choral music at 4 p.m. Monday. The program will feature Voices of God’s Children, the JOY Singers of the Yadkin Valley District of the UMC and the Mount Tabor UMC Chancel Choir. Admission is free. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-5561.

MON 7pm: Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University will have their 20th annual celebration to honor King’s legacy at 7 p.m. Monday in Wait Chapel, Ibram X. Kendi will deliver the keynote speech. This year’s theme is “On Common Ground: Lifting as We Climb.” The Wake Forest Gospel Choir and the WSSU University Choir will perform. The program is free.

MON 7pm: The 34th annual MLK National Holiday Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Church St., Thomasville. The keynote preacher will be Pastor Tembia Covington of Crossing Red Seas Ministeries, Rockingham.

