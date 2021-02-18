NASA’s Perseverance Rover makes epic landing on Thursday

THE MARS DOUGHNUT?

NASA’s Perseverance Rover makes it’s epic landing on Mars this afternoon (around 3:55pm), February 18th. For Krispy Kreme fans, you can ‘land’ a delicious ‘Mars inspired’ doughnut – a Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs – today only!

While Supplies Last. https://krispykreme.com/promos/marsdoughnut

NASA is preparing to land its Perseverance rover on Mars TODAY (Feb. 18). Perseverance launched in July. The SUV-sized rover will touch down on an ancient lake bed inside Jezero Crater, where it will hunt for signs of past Mars life while also caching samples for return to Earth on later missions.

INFO: watch the action online.

https://www.space.com/mars-rover-perseverance-landing-explained