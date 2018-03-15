Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog  March is National Sleep Awareness Month

 March is National Sleep Awareness Month

Verne HillMar 15, 2018Comments Off on  March is National Sleep Awareness Month

Like

You spend a third of your life sleeping.

Even though your body can tell you when you need sleep, it is good to have the answers from commonly asked questions about sleep and sleep conditions.

 

Mike Crabb – Sleep Services manager with Novant Health

Tips on how to sleep better  FAQ: https://goo.gl/rwR8eG

 

https://goo.gl/RjvVQC

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTake the Goodwill Date Night Challenge?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Jesus, Bring the Rain

Tami RumfeltMar 16, 2018

Take the Goodwill Date Night Challenge?

Verne HillMar 15, 2018

Thursday News, March 15, 2018

Verne HillMar 15, 2018

Community Events

Mar
15
Thu
all-day Cooperative Baptist Fellowship N... @ Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Cooperative Baptist Fellowship N... @ Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 15 – Mar 17 all-day
The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of NC Conference is a three-day event. Here is the schedule… March 15 (1-5pm) – Leadership Institute featuring scientist Matt Bloom from the University of Notre Dame. (7:30pm) – Tunes &[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 16 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.724.7875  x1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
9:00 am Spring Consignment Sale @ Grace Presbyterian Church (Kernersville)
Spring Consignment Sale @ Grace Presbyterian Church (Kernersville)
Mar 16 @ 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
Proceeds: Grace House Preschool 336.993.1305 Hours: 3/16  (9-1) & (4-7)  /  3/17 (8-12noon)
7:00 pm “Acts of the Word” w/ Marquis La... @ Life Community Church (Greensboro)
“Acts of the Word” w/ Marquis La... @ Life Community Church (Greensboro)
Mar 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Marquis Laughlin is an actor who does word dramatization of the Bible. 3/15 – Genesis 3/16 & 3/17 – Gospel of John Cost: $10.00 (adults) / $5.00 (children) / $30 (family) https://cefgga.org/2017/12/21/the-bible-like-youve-never-experienced-it-before/ 336.645.8877 Presented by Child[...]
7:00 pm Human Trafficking Awareness Event @ First Wesleyan Church (High Point)
Human Trafficking Awareness Event @ First Wesleyan Church (High Point)
Mar 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
The movie “Priceless” will be shown with an expert panel for a Q & A session. It’s Free  /  336.906.6779 Sponsored by World Relief, Triad Ladder of Hope, On Angel Wings & Youth for Christ and[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes