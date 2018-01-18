‘March for Life’ in DC (JAN 19)

Learn more about the nation’s largest pro-life event to speak up for the unborn, moms and families everywhere. https://goo.gl/ty43Ec

President Trump will address the annual March for Life Rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday via satellite – the first sitting US president to do so in the event’s 45-year history.

The President will speak (live via satellite) from the White House Rose Garden. The March for Life draws hundreds of thousands of people every year on or near (January 22) the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand. More than 100,000 Americans are expected to travel from across the country to Washington, D.C. for this year’s March for Life. This year’s theme: “Love Saves Lives.” https://goo.gl/kwY8Cb

Speakers include…

House Speaker Paul Ryan

Pam Tebow (mother former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow)

*Pre-rally music by Plumb (11:30am)

The pro-life group Operation Rescue recently named President Donald Trump as their 2017 “pro-life person of the year.” The Malachi Award is given by Operation Rescue every year to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born. *Since taking office, Trump has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prevents U.S. foreign aid from going to organizations that promote abortion abroad. Appointed conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and actively supported defunding Planned Parenthood. Appointed a number of strong pro-life advocates to key Administration positions, and ended Obama’s HHS contraception and abortion pill mandate requiring employers to violate their consciences. https://goo.gl/AfbLfg