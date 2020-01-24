Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog March for Life 2020 – Watch LIVE

March for Life 2020 – Watch LIVE

Verne HillJan 24, 2020Comments Off on March for Life 2020 – Watch LIVE

Like

You can watch live coverage of the entire March for Life event right here https://www.ewtn.com/tv/watch-live
The President speaks LIVE at the rally around noon… https://www.lifesitenews.com/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Friday News, January 24, 2020

Verne HillJan 24, 2020

Business 40 Update for January 2020

Verne HillJan 24, 2020

Pro-Life: Robyn Chambers with Focus on the Family

Verne HillJan 24, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Jan
25
Sat
9:00 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 25 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Theme: “Restoring Biblical Manhood” Guest Speakers: Al Wood (former UNC basketball player), Pastor Mark Harris, Tony Perkins, Johnny Evans, Pastor Larry Jackson & others! Tickets: $20.00 (per person – lunch included) https://www.itickets.com/events/436689.html 336.202.2339 Hosted by[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes