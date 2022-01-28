How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

It depends…

The amount of time a mask is worn is more important than how frequently it’s worn, says Richard Flagan, with the California Institute of Technology. In general, Flagen recommends limiting the use of an N95 mask to about two or three days.

For the average person, experts suggest that ‘it depends on how it’s being used”. Wearing the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.

CDC: Health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times.

