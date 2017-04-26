Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Mandisa: Depression almost took my life
170426_gma_mandisa_int2_0821_12x5_1600

Mandisa: Depression almost took my life

Verne HillApr 26, 2017Comments Off on Mandisa: Depression almost took my life

Like

(GMA) Grammy award winning Mandisa revealed that she fell into such a deep depression three years ago after her dear friend Kisha lost her battle with breast cancer – that she almost took her own life.

“It got pretty bad…” Mandisa said on “Good Morning America.”

“I was this close to listening to that voice that told me, ‘You can be with Jesus right now, Mandisa. All you have to do is take your life.  It almost happened,” she continued. “But God is what I say. He saved my life quite literally.”

“My latest project is called ‘Out of the Dark’…because that is where God has lifted me out of.  As I shared my story, I started to hear from people who said, ‘I’m just so glad to know I’m not alone. And that I’m not the only one who felt that way.  I realized I don’t have to be perfect and have it all together,” she said. “I am a masterpiece in the making, I’m just unfinished for right now.”

Watch the interview: https://goo.gl/oYXAQ8

Mandisa’s  “Out of the Dark” is available on May 19.

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post“Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson and Susan Meny
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

51n2T9jsuYL._SX342_QL70_

“Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson and Susan Meny

Verne HillApr 26, 2017

large_Flash-flood-warning-nj

Triad: The rain has stopped, but flooding problems continue

Verne HillApr 26, 2017

jeans26f-1-web

Dirty fashion Jeans??

Verne HillApr 26, 2017

Community Events

Apr
27
Thu
all-day Christian Mime Conference @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (Winston-Salem)
Christian Mime Conference @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 all-day
Over 60 ministries from 30 states will perform in the largest mime conference in the country! Scholarships & Internships available Registration: $45 – $70 (per person) http://www.wsfairgrounds.com 919.342.8222 Schedule: Thursday 9-3 – Mini Dance, Mime,[...]
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 27 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
9:00 am Health & Nutrition 101 @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Health & Nutrition 101 @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
It’s Free  /  336.768.4791 Presented by Twin City Health (Winston-Salem)
5:45 pm “Spring Forward” Singing Session @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Spring Forward” Singing Session @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm
“Spring Forward” is for children (grades 2-4) and is a five-week session on Tuesday from 5:45-6:30pm. The program includes: Introductory WSYC experience, Learn solfege, Group singing & Choral training opportunity! Registration: $50.00 (per person) 336.703.0001 [...]
Apr
28
Fri
all-day “Radiant” Girls Retreat @ Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia)
“Radiant” Girls Retreat @ Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia)
Apr 28 – Apr 30 all-day
The “Radiant” Girls Retreat is an annual weekend-long retreat for girls in middle school and high school. Our desire is for girls to grow in their relationship with Jesus and with others. “Radiant” is filled with[...]

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes