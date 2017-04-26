Mandisa: Depression almost took my life

(GMA) Grammy award winning Mandisa revealed that she fell into such a deep depression three years ago after her dear friend Kisha lost her battle with breast cancer – that she almost took her own life.

“It got pretty bad…” Mandisa said on “Good Morning America.”

“I was this close to listening to that voice that told me, ‘You can be with Jesus right now, Mandisa. All you have to do is take your life. It almost happened,” she continued. “But God is what I say. He saved my life quite literally.”

“My latest project is called ‘Out of the Dark’…because that is where God has lifted me out of. As I shared my story, I started to hear from people who said, ‘I’m just so glad to know I’m not alone. And that I’m not the only one who felt that way. I realized I don’t have to be perfect and have it all together,” she said. “I am a masterpiece in the making, I’m just unfinished for right now.”

Watch the interview: https://goo.gl/oYXAQ8

Mandisa’s “Out of the Dark” is available on May 19.