Malachi Award: “Pro-Life Person of the Year” announced…

Operation Rescue recently named President Donald Trump as their 2017 “pro-life person of the year.” The Malachi Award is given by the pro-life Operation Rescue every year to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born.

*Since taking office, Trump has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prevents U.S. foreign aid from going to organizations that promote abortion abroad. Appointed conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and actively supported defunding Planned Parenthood. Appointed a number of strong pro-life advocates to key Administration positions, and ended Obama’s HHS contraception and abortion pill mandate requiring employers to violate their consciences.

https://goo.gl/AfbLfg