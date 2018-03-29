Jobs: Making a positive first impression

Thanks to Job Coach Randy Wooden – Director, Professional Center by Goodwill for this morning’s topic: Making a positive first impression. Some of the thoughts…
3 phases of the first impression: Written, verbal, the actual interview. Dos and don’ts of the first impression
Events coming up…
April 4: First Impressions 101 – 8:30am til noon
May 2: Artificial Intelligence – Panel Disscussion – 8:30 til noon
Free events. You will need to pre-register (336) 464-0516
www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org
Check out Randy’s article in the Winston-Salem Journal
http://www.journalnow.com/business/columnists/wooden-avoid-these-employer-pet-peeves-in-your-job-search/article_0234bbd6-d0ff-5228-ae12-8d1cf6b3b713.html
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem. (336) 464-0516 www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org
VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."
