Jobs: Making a positive first impression

Verne HillMar 29, 2018Comments Off on Jobs: Making a positive first impression

Thanks to  Job Coach Randy Wooden – Director, Professional Center by Goodwill for  this morning’s topic:  Making a positive first impression.  Some  of the thoughts…

3 phases of the first impression: Written, verbal, the actual interview. Dos and don’ts of the first impression

 Events coming up…

April 4: First Impressions 101 – 8:30am til noon

May 2:  Artificial Intelligence – Panel Disscussion – 8:30 til noon

Free events.  You will need to pre-register (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

 

 

 Check out Randy’s article in the Winston-Salem Journal

http://www.journalnow.com/business/columnists/wooden-avoid-these-employer-pet-peeves-in-your-job-search/article_0234bbd6-d0ff-5228-ae12-8d1cf6b3b713.html

 

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem.    (336) 464-0516     www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org    procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
