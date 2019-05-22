Major military discount to Williamsburg / Sea World

FREE admission for vets
Now through July 15, veterans (and three guests) can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and other parks across the country.
This offer is available online only.
More info at www.WavesofHonor.com
Verne Hill
