Major military discount to Williamsburg / Sea World

Verne HillMay 22, 2019

FREE admission for vets

Now through July 15, veterans (and three guests) can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and other parks across the country.
This offer is available online only.

More info at www.WavesofHonor.com

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
