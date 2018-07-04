Made in the USA – Clark Howard

Are you proud to be an American? Well how about buying American…
Team CLARK HOWARD has compiled a list of +100 brands (100%) Made in the USA. Included in the list: Raleigh Denim, Snap On Tools, Crayola and USA Flag Supply.
*When you buy American, you help to keep local businesses strong and support domestic job growth at the same time. Check out the list on the WBFJ News Blog
https://clark.com/shopping-retail/american-made-in-the-usa/
The recently released American-Made Index, published by Cars.com, new vehicles that have the greatest impact on the U.S. economy. The publication considered a diverse criteria, including which cars are manufactured in America, have the most American parts, and support the most American factory jobs…
#1 Jeep Cherokee made in Belvidere, Illinois
#2 Honda Odyssey made in Lincoln, Alabama
#4 Ford Taurus made in Chicago
#5 Chevy Volt made in Detroit
https://clark.com/cars/red-white-vroom-here-are-the-best-american-made-cars-in-2018
