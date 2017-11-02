Lunch and Learn on Mental Health: Dr Ed Shaw NOV 7

November 7, 2017 • Noon • Memorial Auditorium at Centenary United Methodist Church (WS)

Dr. Edward G. Shaw, author of “Keeping Love Alive as Memories Fade: The 5 Love Languages and the Alzheimer’s Journey” will talk about his transformative personal journey as he cared for his wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in her mid-fifties.

Dr. Shaw founded the Memory Counseling Program at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

The cost for the lunch is $5.00.

Location: Centenary United Methodist Church (WS) http://www.centenary-ws.org/sign-up