Lowe’s Spring Seasonal Jobs

Verne HillFeb 01, 2021

JOBS: Lowe’s (home improvement stores) plans to add more than 500 employees in the Piedmont Triad this Spring. 

Full- and part-time positions are available.

Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September

Details: https://corporate.lowes.com/careers/career-areas/seasonal-jobs

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
