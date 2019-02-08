Some of the seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and outdoor-product assemblers.
Seasonal help needed: Lowe’s (Home Improvement stores) is hiring ‘seasonal help’! Just stop by any Triad location this Wednesday (Feb 13) from 10am to 7pm.
Some of the seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and outdoor-product assemblers. Details: www.lowes.com/careersbeginning.
Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September.
*Around 40% of seasonal Lowes employees transition into permanent positions. https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-lowe-s-sets-national-hiring-day-event-for/article_c7b2f3d7-4845-5670-bb69-bd1d05edf091.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Anne Graham Lotz: Seeing an end to chemo, obedience to God’s leading - February 8, 2019
- Lowe’s: Seasonal Helpers Needed - February 8, 2019
- TIPS: Keeping flowers ‘fresher, longer’… - February 8, 2019