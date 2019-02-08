Lowe’s: Seasonal Helpers Needed

Some of the seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and outdoor-product assemblers.

Seasonal help needed: Lowe’s (Home Improvement stores) is hiring ‘seasonal help’! Just stop by any Triad location this Wednesday (Feb 13) from 10am to 7pm.

Some of the seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and outdoor-product assemblers. Details: www.lowes.com/careersbeginning .

Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September.

*Around 40% of seasonal Lowes employees transition into permanent positions. https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-lowe-s-sets-national-hiring-day-event-for/article_c7b2f3d7-4845-5670-bb69-bd1d05edf091.html